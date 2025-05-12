Niger gov inaugurates committee to resolve boundary disputes across 25 LGs

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has inaugurated a Committee on State Boundary to resolve boundary issues across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State with Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba as Chairman of the Committee.

The Governor, who inaugurated the Committee during the State Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna, said the Committee is saddled with the responsibility for the future generation to enable residents to coexist and live peacefully.

Governor Umaru Bago, who acknowledged that the State is confronted with the issues of insecurity and inter-communal clashes, said the role of traditional Institutions in this regard cannot be overemphasised as the State Government looks forward to the Royal fathers to make sure that the exercise becomes successful.

The Governor assured the Committee that the State Government will provide all the necessary support, security, and logistics to ensure the conclusion of the Committee’s work, while also revealing that members can reach out to him when the need arises.

He advised the Committee members to look at Inter Emirate Boundary issues as their preliminary work before delving into intra-communal boundary disputes, and define the boundaries so that government can gazette them.

Governor Umaru Bago thereby gave the Committee a 6-month timeline to submit its report, but said the timeline can be extended if the Committee finds the need to do so.

The 21 member Committee has Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba as Chairman, Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as member, Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mu’azu Barau as member.

Other members include: the Emir of Borgu, Barr Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV; Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago; Emir of Suleja, Mallam Muhammad Awwal; Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umar Tafida Bago; Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu; and Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna.

The Surveyor General, Ministry of Lands and Survey, is to serve as Secretary, while other members of the Committee include the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barr Maurice Magaji, Commissioner for Information, Hon. Binta Mamman, Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Hamidu Jantabo, State Attorney General, Barr.Nasiru Mu’azu, Commissioner of Police Niger State Command,CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, Director DSS and Comptroller Immigrations.

Others are retired Perm. Sec. Ministry of Lands, Hajiya Habiba Ahmad representing Zone B, Abdullahi Danjuma Adamu representing Zone C, while Surveyor Kudu Nagya is representative of Zone A.

