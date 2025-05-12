Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he made N70 million in 72 hours after fighting Speed Darlington, his fellow entertainer.

Recall that Tribune Online reported that the long-standing rivals took to a battle of the fist – the ultimate clash of street kings.

The battle resulted from Speed Darlington’s offer to Portable to perform for a sum of N500,000 which countered his standard performance fee of N20 million.

The controversial singer boasted about how he came about the huge sum from the match, which ended in a knockout in his favour.

He confirmed that he was first offered N30 million as an appearance fee to accept the challenge. After his victory, the singer said he received an additional N20 million as prize money for “beating” Speed Darlington.

Following the event, Burna Boy, whose feud with Speed Darlington, recently dominated the internet, gifted him another N20 million.

He said, “Them first give me N30M make I accept say I go fight. Them come say, if I win, N20M, that’s 50. Na him uncle Burna, after I fight I beat am [Speed Darlington] I even wound am, send 20 million. I use him make N70 million around 3 days.”

