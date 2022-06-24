Bauchi gov declares holiday for continuous voters registration

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed has declared Monday, 27th June, 2022, as a state-wide holiday.

The holiday is to enable citizens of the state who have attained the age of 18 years after the 2019 General Elections or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to take advantage of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Bala Mohammed equally expressed serious concern about the low turn-out of eligible voters and therefore directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Board Chairmen, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries, and other public office holders, to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilize eligible registrants to come out en-mass and get registered.

Residents of the state are hereby advised to ensure that they got registered to be able to participate in the 2023 General elections as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

