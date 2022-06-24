Stakeholders converge on Gombe to review, strengthen information system

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu declared that the review of the National Policy on Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and its implementation guidelines is apt because it will afford stakeholders in the sector the opportunity to work out how to improve on it.

The minister who was represented by the Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju was speaking at the closing of a Stakeholders in the Education sector who convened in Gombe State to review the performance of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) so as to strengthen the quality of education in the country.

Organized by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Gombe State Ministry of Education, the four-day conference was held at the New Multipurpose Hall of the Gombe State University from 20th to 24th June 2022.

According to him, the review of the NEMIS Web and Mobile App, as well as the online data capturing tool for tertiary Institutions and the EMIS Data Visualization System developed by UNICEF will go a long way in improving the quality of education.

He stated that the development was to ensure the functioning and strengthening of EMIS as a reliable, accurate and accountable data shop in line with the international practising standard.

In his remark, Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who was also represented by his Deputy, Manasseh Daniel Jatau, commended the Federal Government’s drive to reposition the education sector by putting in place a reliable and accurate source of data.

He said that “The Launching of the 4th National Conference on Education Management System (EMIS) which from available records, is the first since the creation of Gombe State in October 1996”.

The Governor also said that it is really germane, apt, necessary and indeed inevitable, stressing that, “Basically, Annual School Census (ASC) which is the major source of data collection, analyses, report generation and dissemination for quality and efficient decision making by the relevant authority is to a large extent associated with the quality of data generated by EMiS.

Inuwa Yahaya said that “I am delighted to observe that the National Conference on EMIS is an annual event and rotates among the states of the federation. This will bring awareness, unity and understanding of the situations of education in the different states or environments that you may find yourselves”.





“This will ensure that the services you rendered are need-based, and relevant to the communities” ha said.

He said that his administration has identified the importance of education and based on the level of education he met on the ground when he assumed office in May 2019, had to declare a state of emergency on education.

Earlier, the Gombe State Commissioner of Education, Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Adamu Musa Kumo, appreciated the choice of Gombe for the conference and enjoined them to feel free and enjoy the hospitality.

In their goodwill messages, the Representatives of UNICEF Field Office Bauchi, Maryam Bukar Dikwa and that of UNESCO, Dr Ngozi Amange, National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Obiah Obuka, and many others, reiterated their support for the Federal Ministry of Education towards successful implementation of EMIS policies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.