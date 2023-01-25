Bauchi APC expresses optimism in winning guber poll

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar has expressed optimism that he will win the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state without shedding blood of even an insect not to talk of a human being.

The gubernatorial candidate expressed that while interacting with a section of Journalists in his residence in Bauch, Tuesday evening.

He stressed that, “the APC in the state does not need to spill blood or fight in order to win elections, it is not worth it and we will ensure that not even an ant is deliberately killed for us to win the election.”

The gubernatorial candidate, however, said that, “We have told our youths not to engage in any act of thuggery no matter the level of provocation, not even the vandalization of our billboards, posters and other campaign materials should attract violence.”

Abubakar said that he is in the governorship race to change the negative narrative in the state by ensuring that he end hunger and poverty, provide job opportunities, improve security and empower the citizens.

He stressed that if elected as the next Governor of the state, he will ensure that the state has a functional educational system that would provide equal opportunity for everyone to be educated and not based on those who have the resources to afford it, adding that the only way to have a secured society is to eliminate hindrances that stop people from accessing education.

He also said that if elected, his administration will dismantle the system that failed to improve the living conditions of the people of the state over the years.

The APC Governorship candidate then lamented the pathetic condition of the health sector in the state, saying that the sector is in comatose as the facilities are dilapidated with a vast majority of the population depending on private health facilities to access health care.

He stressed that, “We believe an APC government will change the narratives in Bauchi state by making health care support available to the citizens, not only in our hospitals, but we want to take health care to the people of the grassroots through the support of a team of medical experts.”

He also said that,”We have conducted medical outreaches when I was with the Air Force where we treated half a million people in conflict zones.”