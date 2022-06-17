BASEPA encourages investment in public toilets operation to attain open defecation free

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has called on the general public to invest in public conveniences /toilets operation to attain open defecation-free (ODF) status for the state.

The venture will also boost economic activities, increase revenue generation and the provision of employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths in the state. The call was made, on Thursday, by Sanitarian Mohammed Usman Sale when he led a team of professionals from the Agency for an inspection visit of a newly constructed public toilet at Wunti market in Bauchi.

The team comprised of registered and licensed Environmental Health Officers and Technicians who went around the building to see the level of work and preparations before the commencement of activities/operations at the facility.

During the visit, the team observed some anomalies and made professional recommendations to ensure that the facility meets the standard operation requirements for the improvement of health, safety and well-being of the general public and to also attract patronage from the marketers.

Some of the recommendations by the Professionals include, that the investor should ensure free flow of water within and outside the facility, provision of clean and healthy water as well as regular desilting of the linking drainage in the neighbourhood as part of corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to the host community among others.

Sanitarian Usman also commended the owner for investing in that regard, which he said will help in attaining open defecation free in the state, improve the health and wellness of the general public and encourage other people to invest in the sector to achieve the target objectives.

He also used the occasion to call on other operators in the state to ensure that their facilities meet the required Sanitary standard for the Improvement and protection of the health and well-being of the general public.

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) is responsible for regulating the activities of public conveniences/toilets operation and other related matters in the state as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.

