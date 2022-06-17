Kogi deputy speaker, three others impeached

The Kogi State House of Assembly, on Friday, impeached the deputy speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Ahmed Muhammed from office.

The House also impeached three other members which include Majority Speaker – Bello Hassan Abdullahi, Deputy Majority leader – Ndakwo Idris and Deputy Chief Whip – Moses Ododo.

In an emergency sitting held at the Assembly in Lokoja, on Friday, the lawmakers accused Ahmed Muhammed of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of the office.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Hon. Enema Paul, member representing (Dekina/Okura), State Constituency, said 17 lawmakers signed the impeachment of Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

The three principal officers removed from office and later suspended from the house are the Deputy Speaker, RT. Hon. Ahmed Muhammed, Bello Hassan Balogun, Majority Leader, and Hon. Edoko Moses Ododo, Chief Whip.

The house, however, announced Alfa Momoh Rabiu, the lawmaker representing Ankpa II as the new deputy speaker of the state assembly.

The new principal officers elected are Hon. Muktar Bajeh, (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu, (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul, (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru, (Chief Whip).

The Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole had earlier announced the dissolution of all the house standing committees.

Before the impeachment process, there was a heavy presence of security personnel at the Assembly complex consisting of the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).





It could be recalled that Ahmed Muhammed is the lawmaker representing Akpa I in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

