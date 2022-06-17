Mayorkun drops first single for 2022, ‘Certified loner’

Mayorkun popularly known as the Mayor of Lagos has released his first music instalment for the year titled “Certified Loner (No Competition)” out now on all digital platforms and made available via Sony Music Entertainment/Black Butter Records UK.

The brand-new single is coming on the heels of his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Back in Office released last year, which peaked at #1 with the focus track, Holy Father amassing over 40 million streams across digital platforms, also topping the radio charts for 5 weeks consecutively and having spent 13 weeks on the UK Afrobeats chart. Mayorkun now being regarded as an authority in music, is not relenting in his efforts to keep evolving this profile.

Returning with a vengeance to continue asserting his place of dominance in the music industry, Mayorkun gets into character as one of the country’s finer creatives in music to deliver this Amapiano-inspired track that’s already arrived in whirlwind fashion. The track launched on the creator’s platform, TikTok with a teaser sound that was quickly eaten up by users, later featuring on the app’s trending segment and now at almost 300k creations.

“Certified Loner (No Competition)” is yet another demonstration of Mayorkun’s speciality in making Afropop tunes and his knack for embellishing these sounds with playful twists from the Amapiano genre. The geng (Mayorkun’s cult following) can now put to rest their eager anticipation for new music as the track debuts just in time to set the groove right for the emergence of summer and all the vibes that the exciting season brings with it.

