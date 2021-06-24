Seven deaths, 91 suspected cases of Cholera recorded in Abuja

The acting Secretary, Health and Human Service Secretariat (HHSS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Dr Mohammed Kawu, on Thursday, disclosed that about seven persons have died while 91 suspected cases were recorded as a result of cholera outbreak in the territory.

He made this known in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the recent reports of sporadic cases of gastroenteritis in some communities in the FCT.

Dr Kawu who said the outbreak might be as a result of the leaking of sewage into drinking waterways or from contamination of food matters by bacteria added that 50 per cent of the cases, if not properly treated, could lead to death.

He said: “From May 2021, FCT began to receive reports of sporadic cases of gastroenteritis in some communities in FCT namely; Wassa Community (IDP Camp), Dei Dei, Zuba Community, Shenagun and Kubwa, drawn from three area councils in the FCT of Abuja Municipal, Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

“As of June 23, a total of 91 suspected cases have so far been enlisted with seven deaths in AMAC and no death in Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils. Out of these, three of the cases tested positive for Cholera using the Rapid Diagnostic Test kit,” he explained.

He said the secretariat, through the public health, had intensified surveillance in the communities, and also directed the area councils to do the same respectively.

“We have prepositioned some Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, drugs and consumables in some of our health facilities that have reported cases and we are in the process of distributing these commodities to the remaining health facilities including some key primary health facilities,” he assured.

While advising the residents to report any case of diarrhoea to the nearest health facility or the department of public health in their areas, the acting secretary assured them that the community sensitisation on preventive measures was ongoing.

