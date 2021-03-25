Bandits kill nine in two LGAs in Kaduna

A security update by the Kaduna State Government has revealed that bandits have killed nine people in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that the armed bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, after Ungwan Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead.

The statement gave the name of the deceased persons as Nura Rufai, Sanusi Gajere, Yakubu Labbo, Usman Dangiwa, Alhaji Abdulhamid and Janaidu Tsalhatu.

“Similarly, at Ungwan Maje, also of Birnin Gwari LGA, armed bandits shot and killed two persons Haruna Dotu and Hamisu Mohammad.

The statement said armed bandits also attacked Kwama village in Giwa LGA and killed one Nasiru Rufai after he resisted an attempt to kidnap him.

“Governor Nasiru El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families, he declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…