PDP hails court for jailing university lecturer over election rigging

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the judiciary for what its termed its courage to stand on the side of the people to jail one of the corrupt returning officers, who tried to manipulate the election results in the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Thursday, the party said the convict connived with the All Progressive Congress (APC) to rewrite the election results.

The PDP affirmed that the three years jail term handed to Prof. Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, for “manipulating the result of Akwa-Ibom Northwest senatorial election and attempting to foist the APC and its rejected candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the people, is a huge lesson for compromised individuals working for the APC to subvert the will of the people.”

The PDP asserted that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with other corrupt returning officers, including “some shameless professors who were heavily bribed and compromised by the APC to alter results and rig it into power at various levels in the 2019 general elections.”

The main opposition party added: “It is shameful that individuals who had attained the peak of an enviable career in the academia could submit themselves as willing tools in the hands of a fraudulent, debased and manipulative political party, like the APC, to alter election results and subvert the collective will of the people in the 2019 elections.

“Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression, excruciating hardship, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay, which their fraudulent and unpatriotic action has plunged our nation.

“If these unpatriotic elements had not manipulated our electoral process in favour of APC and allowed the will of the people to prevail, our nation would not have found herself in this sorry state.

“Our party holds that this courageous judgment would stand as a deterrent to the compromised returning officers and a signal to the APC that result alterations will have no space in the 2023 general election.

“Ahead of the offseason elections as well as the 2023 general elections, the PDP urges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain vigilant as more effort is being made to bring other compromised electoral officers, who brought the present misfortune on our nation, to book.”

