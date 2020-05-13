Bandits kill 8 in fresh attacks in Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after 15 people were killed in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, bandits have invaded another three communities in Kajuru, killing no fewer than eight people.

The fresh attacks, according to the National President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Awema Maisamari, led to the killing of eight persons while several others were injured.

Maisamari said that many had fled their homes for safety because their houses had also been burnt to ashes.

He said between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the gunmen in large numbers again attacked Bakin-Kogi, Idanu and Makyali communities.

According to him, the attack on Makyali community took place at about 7.00 a.m. on Wednesday, leading to the killing of seven people while the attacks on Bakin Kogi and Idanu took place on Tuesday at about 7.00 p.m.

He said one person was killed in Idanu and others injured while in Bakin Kogi, no life was lost as the villagers escaped, but their houses were burnt.

When contacted, the police image-maker, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the fresh attacks.