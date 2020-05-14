COVID-19: PTF warns against using bleach, ethanol as cure

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against the use of bleach or ethanol as cure for COVID-19, saying that its usage can result in death.

Besides, the PTF also cautioned Nigerians to stop the stigmatisation of people with COVID-19 infection once they recover from it.

The National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, who was speaking on Thursday at the daily briefing of the PFT, gave the warning while addressing the issue of common misconceptions in COVID-19.

He said: “On the issue of bleach or ethanol to cure COVID-19; bleach should really be used to disinfect surfaces. As we know, bleach is poisonous. If you take bleach, yes, it could kill the CORONA virus but it could also kill you.

“We must also Stop stigmatisation of people with COVID infection once you recover from it,” adding that those who have been treated of the virus and discharged after tested negative are free to interact with people.

The National Coordinator also said there was no scientific proof that COVID-19 cannot survive in hot weather like Africa, citing the huge figure of the number of people already infected in the continent as a proof against this misconception.

Warning against the persistent disregard to advisory that people should not engage in inter-states travelling except people on essential services, he called on security forces to reinforce their surveillance around borders.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the country and the world will have to live with the pandemic for a long time, adding that the end to the virus would only come when there is a vaccine developed to cure it.

He pointed out that it was a global issue and not a Nigeria disease, therefore, “as we look inward for solutions, we also look outward.”

While giving the update on the infected persons, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said new 184 cases were confirmed on Wednesday bringing the total to 4,971 confirmed cases with 164 death.

He said: “Yesterday, the 13th of May 2020, 184 new confirmed cases were recorded in 22 states. A breakdown of the cases by states shows Lagos(51), Jigawa(23), Bauchi(16), Katsina(16), Kano(14), FCT(10), Rivers(10), Kwara(9), Delta(5), Kaduna(5), Sokoto(4), Oyo(4), Kebbi(3), Nasarawa (3), Osun(3), Ondo(2), Ebonyi(1), Edo(1), Enugu(1), Anambra(1), Plateau (1), Niger (1) 6 deaths were recorded in the same period.

“This brings to 4,971 the total number of cases which have been confirmed in the country with 164 deaths. So far, 1070 cases have been treated and discharged.”

He added: “As we inch towards significant milestones in our COVID-19 statistics, we are looking at all options to adjust our approach to the emerging situation. The Federal Ministry of Health and its Agencies particularly the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has scaled up training of case managers, Infection Prevention and Control, case finding, Emergency Patient Transportation Systems, Surveillance Outbreak Response Management Analysis System (SORMAS), down to training of hygienists, stretcher-bearers and security personnel.

“This will increase confidence in the health system, reduce instances of desertion and improve overall performance.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE