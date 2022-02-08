Bandit who escaped from Imo prison kills 8

Eight persons have been shot dead by a lone ranger bandit said to be terrorizing the oil-bearing community of Mmahu Egbema, headquarters of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The bandit, an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre had stormed the community from a nearby bush and started shooting which resulted in killing people.

The President of Egbema Community Mr Romano told Tribune Online on Tuesday that the bandit who is from the community had since escaped from the prison, and has been terrorizing the entire community.

He said that his action made the community invite the security to the community to arrest him with the help of the youths but he ran away into the bush.

He said the incident which occured on Monday night, has thrown the entire community into mourning.

The Youth President said that before now the bandit had killed three persons and escaped into the bush for fear of not being apprehended by security agents.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham said that the Command is aware of the incident.

While he did not confirm the number of casualties involved, he said that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings has commenced.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate