Ban on Okada: Group commends Sanwo-Olu, tasks other southwest governors

A group of professional security practitioners, Southwest Security stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recent ban on the commercial motorcycle riders also known as Okada riders in some parts of the state.

According to the group, the move became necessary as a measure against the menace of commercial motorcyclists especially as it is used to perpetrate crime in the state.

The group’s publicity secretary, Adewole Ireti, urged other southwest governors to take a cue from the move, in order to rid the southwest region of criminal elements that are bent on disrupting the peace of the region.

“The southwest Security Stakeholders Group had raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians coming to the southwest to cause unrest.

”However, we are happy that the Lagos state governor acted on our request, which is commendable.

“I urge other governors in the southwest to do the same in order to ensure effective security across the region. The crimes being committed by some criminal Okada riders in recent times are becoming worrisome.”





The group added that the operation of the commercial motorcycle riders has been banned not only in Lagos state, noting that there are states in the northern part of the country that have done the same

”Even in some northern states, they have been banned and many of the law-abiding riders have been infiltrated by these criminals.

”The best we could do to avoid a spike in the crime rate is to strengthen our security architecture.

“For instance, in Lagos, the influx of these non-Nigerians has created a lot of security challenges across the state.

Every day, we hear stories of crisis emanating from these riders and also leading to loss of lives and destruction of property. Things cannot continue like this.”

The group applauded the Lagos state governor for the ban while also urging other southwest governors to do everything possible to prevent chaos in the region.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE