Gov Bago mourns Niger official’s father, Yabagi Dangi

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has extended his heartfelt condolences to his Coordinator on Islamiyya Schools, Sheikh Abdullah Arab, over the death of his father, Alhaji Yabagi Dangi.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the passing of Alhaji Dangi as a monumental loss to the entire Nupe Kingdom.

Bago mourns Yabagi Dangi, acknowledging his immense contributions to community development, religious growth, and the mentorship of many across the state.

Governor Bago also sympathised with the Chairman of the New Niger Development Projects, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar Bida, and the Member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, over the loss.

He recalled the impactful life of the late Alhaji Dangi, noting how he groomed many individuals and contributed significantly to their personal and spiritual development.

The Governor described the deceased as a father figure to many, adding that his inspiring legacy would not be forgotten in a hurry.

He urged the bereaved family to accept Alhaji Dangi’s passing as the will of Allah, who alone gives and takes life.

Bago mourns Yabagi Dangi, praying that Allah grants him Aljanna Firdausi and comforts all those affected by his passing.

The late Alhaji Yabagi Dangi was also an uncle to both Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar Bida and Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi.

