Lagos CP orders probe into release of six killer cult members

•redeploys tactical commander

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered an investigation into the role of the Tactical Team in the Okokomaiko area of the state in the release of six suspected dreaded cult members.

Palpable tension has gripped residents of the Agric area of Ojo, Lagos, following the release of the six members of the dreaded Aiye cult group.

According to a community leader, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, “The Tactical Team has a lot of explanation to make and they have put the lives of the community leaders in danger now. They have advised the cult members to be begging us and now we are all afraid that those boys may resort to attack us.”

The community leader narrated that about three years ago, there was a series of armed robberies and cult-related killings in their community, prompting them to make a report to the Tactical Team.

The police team swung into action and arrested six members of the cult group, while others escaped. They also recovered some guns and charms from them.

However, the community leader expressed disappointment with the police team’s actions, saying, “Suddenly, the police team suddenly became unusually changed to us. They hid information about the suspects from us. They charged the suspects to court without even informing us but we had to engage a lawyer to follow up with the case in court.”

The community leader further stated that to their surprise, the police team withdrew the first 8-count charge and replaced it with a lesser 2-count charge.

“The magistrate was forced to grant bail to the suspect, after the policemen had withdrawn the initial charge and replaced it with a lesser and lenient charge. Now, these boys are going from one house to another to beg the landlords to discontinue the case.”

In response to the allegations, the Lagos State Police Command has set up a committee of senior officers to investigate the allegations and submit findings within a week.

The Tactical Commander has been transferred out of the tactical squad to pave way for a thorough and unhindered investigation into the allegations in the report.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “The Lagos State Police Command does not support any form of corruption, complicity or compromise of investigation and prosecution procedures by any of its officers. The Command will make sure that if the officer involved is found wanting, in any way, appropriate disciplinary measures will be promptly applied to serve as effective deterrent to others.“