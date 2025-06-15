Oshiomhole vs Air Peace: Nigerian airline operators grapple with mounting burdens

The recent escalating dispute between the former governor of Edo, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and the management of Indigenous airline, Air Peace, concerning latter’s operations has brought to the fore the numerous challenges facing Nigerian airline operators.

Despite the country’s growing population and increasing demand for air travel, the industry is plagued by scanty operational aircraft, low passenger volume due to sky-high airfares, and unfriendly policies that breed multiple taxation.

According to industry experts, the Nigerian aviation sector is facing a crisis that threatens its very existence.

Captain Noguchi Okpala, a veteran pilot and aviation expert reacting to the present situation, said: “the aviation industry in Nigeria is a challenging one, with high operating costs, inadequate infrastructure, and unfriendly policies.”

Okpala’s view hinges on the fact that virtually all local airlines in Nigeria are groping under operational challenges, leading to uncontrollable flight delays and cancellations.

Research reveals that some of the perceived mega airlines in Nigeria have not more than three aircraft in their fleet to service both their local and international routes.

The harsh operation environment with its tough toll on ticket prices is, in no small measure, keeping several would-be passengers at bay, leading to alterations in schedules, most time, at the expense of passengers.

The scarcity of operational aircraft has forced many airlines to ground their planes or reduce their fleet size.

According to the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace: Allen Onyema; “The lack of aircraft is a major challenge for us. We are doing everything possible to acquire more aircraft, but it’s a challenge due to the high costs and regulatory hurdles.”

The high cost of airfares is also a significant burden for Nigerian airline operators. The prices are often prohibitively expensive for many Nigerians, leading to low passenger volumes.

“The high cost of air travel in Nigeria is due to the high operating costs, including fuel, maintenance, and taxes,” said Obiora Okonkwo, Public Relations Officer of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

The AON has also lamented the unfriendly policies that breed multiple taxation, which further exacerbates the challenges faced by airline operators.

“The aviation industry is heavily taxed, and this is affecting our operations. We urge the government to review the tax policies and provide a more conducive environment for us to operate,” said Okonkwo.

The Nigerian government has been criticized for its handling of the aviation sector, with many stakeholders calling for reforms to address the industry’s challenges.

The government needs to take a more proactive approach to supporting the aviation industry,” said Captain Badeh Jr., Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“We need to work together to address the challenges facing the industry and ensure that it remains safe and efficient,” Badeh said.

As the industry continues to grapple with these challenges, many are wondering how Nigerian airline operators can break even in operations.

With the current state of the industry, it’s clear that something needs to be done to address the mounting burdens facing airline operators.

“The future of aviation in Nigeria depends on how well we collaborate today,” said the NSIB boss, Badeh.