Israel Arogbonlo

Ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani has said the ousted Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Working Committee, Iyorchia Ayu took the party from the ‘city of Sodom’ to ‘desert of Gomorrah’ following his style of leadership.

Sani made the assertion Wednesday while reacting to the removal of Ayu as PDP Chairman.

“Ayu met the party in the City of Sodom and tried his possible best and led it to the desert of Gomorrah,” he tweeted.

“The fact is that even if Ayu had stepped down before the election,nothing much could have changed;because those opposed to him were also struggling to survive and at the end couldn’t help themselves much,” he added.

Earlier, Ayu was replaced by the Deputy National Chairman, (North) Umar Iliya Damagum.

A High Court in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, had restrained embattled Ayu from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023, for hearing.

A member of the PDP from Benue, Terhide Utaan, who is the plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtained the order restraining Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

