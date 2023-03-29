By: Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The 73-year-old grandmother, Iforiti Oloro, who set her son, wife and two grandchildren ablaze in Aponmu community of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state is dead.

The grandmother, who accused her son and wife of starving her, set the house on fire, killing his son and the wife while their two children are still in critical condition in the hospital.

Iforiti, who was said to have sustained some degrees of burns was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (Owo) by the Police authorities, after being neglected by the residents, gave up the ghost on Monday evening.

It will be recalled that Iforiti who lives with her son and his family reportedly set the house on fire while the family was asleep, leading to the death of her son and his wife.

Meanwhile, before members of the community could rescue the family, her son, Victor Oloro; daughter-in-law, Rachael; and children, Toluwani and Blessing had been affected by the fire and were taken to FMC, leaving the grandma who sustained minor injury behind.

Speaking on her actions, Iforiti confessed that she burnt her son and his family because they were starving her.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the incident, Korede Michael, explained that, “I saw the house on fire around 2:00 am at the weekend and had to break the window to rescue everyone in the house.

“The woman, her son, Victor Oloro; her daughter-in-law, Rachael; and children, Toluwani and Blessing, were all in the house when she set the house on fire.

“She got some dry palm fronds and the little petrol her son kept in a gallon (for generator), spread it around the house and then put fire to it.

“I was the first person to notice the fire and jumped into the house before other members of the community joined me in rescuing them.





We got a vehicle immediately to convey them to the government hospital in Akure.

“But on Sunday, the son and his wife gave up the ghost, while the grandchildren were in critical condition.”

