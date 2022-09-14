Ayu must resign, Makinde tells Atiku, PDP leadership

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, insisted that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, must step down for the party to reflect the national unity the party is preaching.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who spoke at a PDP South-West Stakeholders Forum held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, maintained that if the PDP is talking about unity, it must show it through the composition of the national leadership of the party.

He said the position of the members of the PDP in the South West was that “if we say we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify PDP first; the faces in our party must reflect national unity.”

Makinde was echoing the position that has been maintained by himself and Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and others, who have insisted that the party was skewed in favour of one region against the others and have repeatedly sought a redress.

He said the presidential candidate of the party must prevail on the national chairman to step down so that a national chairman from the south can emerge that would reflect the national unity the PDP is preaching.

