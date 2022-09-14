FG nabs 422 passengers over fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 422 passengers have been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and other airports across the country.

The Director of Port Health Services of the Ministry of Health, Geoffrey Okatubo, disclosed this at the Ministerial Press Briefing on update on COVID-19 response and Development in the Health Sector in Abuja.

Okatubo said 422 passengers were nabbed over fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in July and August adding that 96 per cent of passengers coming to Nigeria were COVID-19 vaccinated, but that a high number of passengers coming and leaving the country turned up with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

He explained that 176 of such cases were recorded at the Abuja International Airport in July and 246 at other airports in the country in August.

Also, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, harped on the need to take preventive measures against diseases as he advised Nigerians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and also practice non-pharmaceutical measures of disease prevention by wearing facemasks, regular washing of hands and observance of social distance.

“We urge everyone to know that the best way to health is to, first of all, prevent disease and the best methods of disease prevention are basic hygiene; food hygiene, personal hygiene, environmental hygiene, hand hygiene, WASH that is Water, Sanitation And Hygiene.

“Use a mosquito net if you have one, you can prevent disease and then promote health by eating the right things.

“We also warn against excessive use of sugar because diabetes is getting to be a problem in this country, diabetes occurs when your body can no longer digest sugar, if you have fed your body too much sugar.

“As soon as you can, from any age, avoid excessive use of sugar in your food or what you drink, same thing with excessive salt and then watch the oils you use. Transfat, Saturated fats and some oils imported into the country are also not good for you.”