AYKO2021 to reward talents

Youths who have been clamouring for enabling platforms to showcase their talents may begin to heave a sigh of relief as AYKO Agency has concluded plans to stage what it called AYK2021- a talent and modelling competition that gives opportunities to individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 years old with a compelling story.

According to a statement made available to R on Friday, the talent and modelling competition would be empowering young minds and creating opportunities for the talented participants as lucky winners would go home with cash prizes.

AYKO Agency is a talent and modelling agency born of a shared passion of the co-founders, with the vision to creating a platform that enables African talents and models to have equitable opportunities and an unbiased start in life.

According to its co-founders, Ayoola Bakare and Koya Onagoruwa, AYKO is driven and inspired to “give something back.”

“We are committed to supporting other worthwhile causes including mental health awareness, digital poverty, and community support.

“With entries set to start on March 8, AYKO founders hinted that 12 models and talents will be selected from the poll of applications and presented before carefully selected judges on June 11, 2021, at a glitzy event managed by Pride Rock Entertainment, where we will pick five lucky winners.

“These five winners will be going home with a cash prize of N500,000 each, a three-week intensive Boot camp training session with AYKO Agency to help them hone and develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development and an exclusive sign on as a model or talent with AYKO Agency.”

“We are not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the wellbeing and improving the lifestyle of our talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help our talents and models to realise their own potential”, the statement read.

“We are not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the wellbeing and improving the lifestyle of our talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help our talents and models to realise their own potential”, the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…