Olubadan showers encomium on QBF for putting smiles on widows in Ibadan

The seventh edition of the Queen Blessing Foundation QBF widows empowerment programme may have come and gone, but the effect of the initiative still lingers in the minds of hundreds of widows who benefited from the gesture at the Olubadan’s palace, Popoyemoja, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event, which was held on February 14 with the theme: “Celebrating the Widows and Aged Women,” attracted many of them as they were hosted with love.

The convener, a popular actress, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, who is an indigene of Okpella, Estako East Local Government, Edo State, decided to share her golden heart and great empathy for the needy, especially widows and orphans at the Pace Setter state.

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Olasupo Adetunji, showered encomiums on QBE and praised her for her courage and loving heart to empower the widows.

“I appreciate you for what you are doing for our people, the widows and the aged. I am excited about this and pray for you that Olodumare will continue to bless you,” the monarch said.

The Olubadan, who was elated at the programme, participated in the hour-long event, which included a dancing contest among the widows, while winners went home with prizes, including bags of rice including cloths, wrappers, among other gifts.

Earlier, QBE, who is also a movie producer noted that the empowerment scheme was her way of identifying with the needy, adding that, “I am determined to continue putting smiles on the faces of widows around the country every year. What better way than the February 14 which is Valentine’s Day to host these very special people in our society as it is a way to show them love, make them very happy with food, drinks, music, dance and shower then with gifts?

I am a lady who knows firsthand what it means to be poor as I was once in those shoes. That’s why I commit to keeping the poor happy and give them hope that a better and brighter tomorrow is possible,” she said.

