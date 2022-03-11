Ayandele predicts greater Ibadan under new Olubadan

BUSINESSMAN and politician, Dr Olusola Ayandele (Eruobodo), has predicted that Ibadan would attain greater heights during the reign of Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun-Ali-Iwo (Ali Okunmade II), who is being crowned today as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ayandele, in a message, described Oba Balogun as a courageous, experienced and resourceful man whose emergence as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland indicated that the Oyo State capital was destined to sustain its rating as one of the greatest cities in Africa and indeed the world.

He said: “The new Olubadan of Ibadanland has proven his mettle as an enigma before stamping his foot on the ladder of obaship about 40 years ago. He always used his God-given attributes to realise set goals as he traversed the field of academics, politics, business and public administration with many success stories to his credit.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“With a paramount ruler who can boast of the right quantum of exposure, experience and zeal, Ibadan is here for peace, prosperity and accelerated development.

“The bond which an average Yoruba person shares with Ibadan makes it imperative for us to identify with the Land of Warriors on this great occasion and we join the multitude of friends and well-wishers of the city to wish our new monarch a long, peaceful and eventful reign.

“While we are using this opportunity to appreciate all members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) as well as other eminent individuals and groups who facilitated the timely resolution of the controversies which almost marred the confirmation process of the successor to the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, we urge Governor Seyi Makinde to be magnanimous enough to approve the nomination of the candidate for the throne of the Eleruwa of Eruwa as made by the relevant stakeholders in the interest of justice and peace.”