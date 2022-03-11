Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages

Lagos State government has announced the suspension of activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), following what the government described as unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the Union, and the need to protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation, saying the body must cease to operate in all parks and garages in the state.

It will be recall that there have been claims and counter claims over the control of the Union, leading to the indefinite suspension of Lagos State chairman of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, by the national body, a development which led the suspended chairman to announce pullout of his state chapter from the national headquarters.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this late Thursday night in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that the state government had been watching closely events in NURTW and, therefore, had no other option than to suspend the activities of the body after considering the provisions of the law.

“Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“Lagos State government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” the commissioner said.

Omotoso said the state government would set up a Committee to immediately take over control of the parks and garages, adding that members of the Committee would be key stakeholders in the sector.

He said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s position was premised on its responsibility to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in the state.

“The government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the Committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” Omotoso said.