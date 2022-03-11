Convention crisis: ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors backed Buni, Akeredolu alleges

CHAIRMAN of Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, threw his weight behind the Abubakar Sani Bello-led caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee of the party, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) is back on its track to greatness.

Akeredolu, in a press statement he personally signed, frowned on the happenings in the party in the last few months under the immediate past leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, describing it as huge embarrassment to the party and members.

He used the words of the former Director-General of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Lukman Salihu, to describe some of the governors as “Yahoo, Yahoo”, alleging that they were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of majority of party members.

Akeredolu, however, said most of the governors are now determined to see the party through the patchy path at all cost.

The Ondo State governor lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for steps taken, candour and firm leadership to salvage the party from being wrecked. According to him, the new CECPC is a child of necessity moulded to instill discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and, more importantly, to deepen the rule of law in the party.

The statement read: “With nostalgia, one can recall the moments of our struggle as compatriots from all walks of life enunciated and berthed Nigeria’s most ingeniously successful political network. Without being immodest, APC’s birth was a novel instance. The party’s philosophical beacon woven around its ideological leaning was alluring. “Undoubtedly, the firm leadership, candour and honesty exemplified by Mr President who heads the administration that is the product of the APC deserve no less of support and complimentary responsibilities from all stakeholders.

“The installation of the caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) of the APC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instill discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and more importantly, to deepen the rule of law in our party.”

He said further that “the insidious and appalling happenings within our party in the last few months, especially under the immediate-past leadership, clearly posit a huge embarrassment.

“Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is a unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination, as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC governors, remain a delight.

“Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed survived a civilian coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

“Succinctly, aside feeling very delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful rescue mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sanni Bello (ABU LOLO) to take APC through.”

He challenged those he called the few minority holding the party in the jugular to leave the party as threatened, adding that “their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the president’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November 2021) are despicable.”