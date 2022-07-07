Awolowo-Dosunmu, Ibru, others receive BSN awards

The Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and chairman, Tribune Titles, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu has received an award from the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) at the 15th Annual Luncheon & Awards Ceremony in Lagos, on Thursday.

Others awarded were the chairman, Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru; Sir Emmanuel Nwogbo; General Overseer, GOFAMINT, Elijah Abina; and Pastor Godman Akinlabi of The Elevation Church.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu stated that the country needs all hands to be on deck to make it a better country.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Oshiyemi said, “Nigeria needs all hands on deck to make it a better country.

“If it is left for those temporarily charged to the running of government, the result won’t be what it should be.

“I want to appeal to all our religious organisations to do their own bit from the pulpit to appeal to the conscience of our citizens as to the level of behaviour they should not fall below,” he said.

Lead Pastor, Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, who spoke on the theme: ‘Divine Mason: Vessels in the order of Solomon,’ said everyone had been shaped by God to play a part in the kingdom of God.

Godman noted that there is no way to know the commandments of God without the Bible.

“We have been shaped by God to play our part in the kingdom of God. There is no way to know the commandments of God without the Bible of God.





“God has uniquely shaped each and every one of us for service. God is going to use everything that he has put in us to glorify him,” he said.

Chairman on the occasion, Sir Emmanuel Nwogbo said there is a need for churches to set up special collections for the Society.

Nwogbo said the Society does not only make the bible available but also cheaper.

“There is a need for churches to set up special collections for BSN.

“Besides making the Bible available, they also make it very cheap.

“BSN is interdenominational. Every church is supposed to be interested in the activities of BSN. Every church benefits from BSN. Go back to your pastor and say to them,” he said.

The chairman, Special Member Forum and guest speaker, Reverend Daniel Olumefun solicited funds to complete the proposed Bible House.

He noted that N130 million out of N2.2 billion had so far been raised in the last three years, encouraging everyone to partner with God on the project.

“The Bible House which the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) is proposing to build, is estimated to cost N2.2billion. Only the sum of N130 million has been raised in the last three years.

“On behalf of the special members forum of the BSN, I encourage you to partner with God on this project to make it a reality,” he said.