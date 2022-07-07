Take steps for Ekiti’s industrialisation, Afe Babalola tells Oyebanji

Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola, SAN has advised the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji to ensure his administration focus on the industrialisation of the state.

The renowned lawyer lamented that the state is lagging behind in the comity of states in the area of industrialisation, saying this is key to the socio-economic development of any state.

Babalola spoke in ABUAD on Wednesday while receiving Oyebanji who was in the university on a thank you visit to the nonagenarian.

He said he was delighted to receive Oyebanji and his team on his visit to the institution, adding that he was confident that the Governor-elect would perform up to the expectations of the people of the state.

According to him, “Good enough, I learnt that the Governor-Elect is from Ikogosi-Ekiti. That has made it incumbent on him to call for the paper I presented on Ikogosi, revisit it and make the place the industrial hub of Ekiti.

“Please have consultations with elders, opinion leaders, economists and other well-meaning Ekiti people who will advise you on how to make Ekiti great again.”

Speaking, Oyebanji who said the visit was in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Ekiti project, commended Babalola for his commitment and dedication to the development of the state.

The governor-elect who said he was marvelled at the feat recorded by the institution over the years, expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the institution in the area of technology.

His media assistant, Raheem Akingbolu in a statement quoted Oyebanji to have said, “I am here this morning for a few reasons; First to thank Baba for the role he has played in my life, and to thank him for the great role he has played in the development of the State through the establishment of ABUAD and in particular, I appreciate Aare Afe Babalola for his unique role during the creation of Ekiti State.”

The Chief Medical Director, ABUAD Multi-system hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, took Oyebanji and members of his entourage on a tour of facilities at the ABUAD Multi-System Hospital.

