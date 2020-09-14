Await formal announcement before returning to school, OOU tells students

AUTHORITIES of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, have said they are aware of the directive by the state government for tertiary institutions in the state to resume from September 21, 2020, but that students should wait for a formal announcement from the school before returning to the campus.

A statement by the Registrar, Mr Femi Ogunwomoju, on Monday, said: “This is to inform the general public that the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, has called on its students and visitors to the institution to await the formal announcement on the exact date for resumption of academic activities in the university.”

The registrar said, “necessary actions and protocols are being taken to ensure the safe reopening of the university.”

While acknowledging the government’s directive, Mr Ogunwomoju advised all stakeholders, most especially, parents/guardians and students, to be on the lookout for the formal announcement on resumption by the university.

