Avoid anti-party, let’s win all seats in Kogi West, Gov Bello charges APC members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi West Senatorial District has been charged to avoid anti-party activities in the forthcoming February election, urged to win all seats in the forthcoming General Election.

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello gave the charge on Tuesday in Kabba at the official inauguration of the Tinubu Shettima Campaign Council for Kogi West, charged the APC to deliver overwhelmingly for the Presidential Candidate and for all its candidates.

While maintaining that Kogi West Senatorial District remains the stronghold of the party, expressed optimism that the area would experience a new lease in the APC-led administration.

Gov. Bello was represented at the flag-off by the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Government, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, says the party remains resolved in making lives meaningful for the people.

While pointing out that the APC is presenting credible candidates, lamented that the APC lost all seats in the House of Representatives, owing to anti-party activities.

He urged the APC members to be united, saying the campaign Council is led by tested and trusted men, assured that by working in unity, victory would be assured.

He called on the people of Kogi West Senatorial District to vote for Ahmed Tinubu as the next President, pointing out that the State stands to benefit more if elected.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC flagbearer for Kogi West Senatorial District, Hon. Sunday Karimi assured that come February, no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the APC wins all seats from the Presidential to all the other seats.

Hon. Karimi promised an all-inclusive representation that would bring democratic dividends to the people and promised that the APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Director General, Chief David Shola Aiyedogbon, assured that APC will surprise and shock the opposition political parties, assured of reconciliation that would lead to an overwhelming victory for the APC.

According to the Campaign Council Director General, there will be no room for bargaining with candidates other than those of the APC, assured of victory for the eleven APC Flagbearers from Kogi West in the coming election.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Salihu Akawu Salihu, Chairman of the Kogi West Senatorial District APC Presidential Campaign Council, says the council is ready to run in the campaign Council, called for collectively working together of all members towards delivering the APC Flagbearers.

