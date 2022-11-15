UNFPA advocates right investment to harness world population potential

The United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) has advocated for right investments to properly harness population potential as world reached 8 billion people.

The Deputy Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Erica Godson in her speech at the global commemoration of the world population reaching 8 billion in Abuja, pointed out that to harness the potential of 8 billion people in combating the world’s most pressing challenges such as climate change, conflict, violence, displacement, and discrimination, everyone must be afforded fundamental human rights.

“That includes bodily autonomy, the freedom to decide about our bodies, lives, and futures. Too many are denied this most basic of rights”.

“Without rights and choices, our health suffers, our dignity disintegrates, our potential lies dormant, our contributions never materialize, and our lives shrink”.

“Multiply that scenario by billions. So, remove these barriers and open pathways. The world cannot move forward by holding anyone back. Possibility and opportunity should not be privileges”. She added.

According to Godson: “If we turn the 8 on its side, you will see the symbol for infinity so that a world of 8 billion could mean a world of infinite possibilities.

“If the life of one individual can take many different routes. Imagine the boundless paths 8 billion can take. Of course governments must make the right investments for this to happen”.

Godson further said focusing on numbers alone distracts people from the real challenge faced

“Securing a world where all 8 billion of us enjoy a good quality of life. Making informed decisions on sexual and reproductive health and rights, employment, education, and social and economic development is important”.

She maintained that no demographic trend is solely bad or good adding that building demographic resilience is critical to sustainable development.

“The importance of having reliable data to plan public infrastructures, programs, and health care. And, of course, women’s and girls’ reproductive health and rights are key to ensuring societies thrive amid demographic changes”.

“We focus on numbers, and numbers matter so that governments and societies can develop infrastructure and provide services that accurately reflect their people and address their needs”. She said.

On the 15th of November, the world mark a major milestone as the world population reaches 8 billion.

Asia and Africa drove much of that growth and is expected to drive the next billion in 2037, while Europe’s contribution will be negative due to its declining population.