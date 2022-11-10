Aviation roadmap implementation to yield $14.166bn ― FG

The implementation of the successful aviation sector roadmap will yield $14.166billion for the country, the federal government has said.

Speaking when he appeared on the 3rd Ministerial briefing to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated this also said that the sector made a contribution of $1.7 billion to the national economy through providing 241,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the money generated was part of the recent findings of Aviation sector study for Nigeria by International Air Transportation Association (IATA).

Sirika recalled that sequel to the diagnostic analysis, a comprehensive roadmap was developed, which was presented to stakeholders during the first meeting on May 16, 2016.

He said the components of the roadmap includes the establishment of a national carrier, development of agro-allied/cargo terminals, establishment of Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) Centre and

Establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC).

Other components he said, are development of Aerotropolis (Airport Cities), establishment of an Aerospace University and concession of five International Airports (Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt).

He said: “However, with the successful implementation of the roadmap projects, our overall goal is to grow the Aviation sectors contribution from the current 0.6% to 5% (approximately $14.166 billion).

“Furthermore, we have successfully debunked the gospel truth that aviation doubles every 15 years.

“Currently in Nigeria, the number of airports including those currently being developed has doubled, the passenger number has quadrupled, other entrepreneurships including catering and ground handling has blossomed, number of airlines and jobs has doubled.”

The Minister defended the selection of the consortium led by Ethiopian Airline as the core investors in the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, which he said has $350 million to take-off with.

Stressing the importance of the national carrier, Sirika stressed that with a national economy of about $415 billion, Nigeria needs faster way to move around.

Sirika also spoke on activities for sustained growth of the aviation sector citing the certification of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in April 2017 and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in November 2017 which he said was a milestone and the first ever certification in Nigeria for that matter.

According to him, the certification of the two airports by NCAA placed Nigeria on the pivotal of aviation in Africa just as the certifications of Kano and Port Harcourt Airports have reached advanced stages.

On the Integrated Airport Master Plan Development (IAMPD), Sirika said FAAN is in the process of implementing it for all the airports “the first phase of the Master plan process began in 2015 with the Expression Of Interest and the second phase is at an advanced stage.”





He explained: “IAMPD is aimed to support controlled growth through the development of a configuration controlled Master plan which will ensure clear and safe areas are maintained and earmarked land are used for intended purposes.”

Speaking on specific achievements in the aviation sector, the Minister harped on the implementation of the Aerotropolis, saying that it is one of the cardinal points of Aviation RoadMap.

While noting that the project is now in procurement stage, he said: “This was conceived with the intention to support the development of Nigeria’s commercial airports and surrounding communities into efficient profitable and self sustaining commercial hubs.

“This will be achieved through increased private sector participation and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“Funding this is expected to create jobs and grow the local industry. Within the last six years, the following private sector driven projects have been completed within the aviation industry.”

On other developmental initiatives, aparr from the master plan for all the airports, the Minister spoke of the introduction of Electronic billings and payment system at all airports, improvement of aeronautical revenue sources at car parks by introducing pay-as you-go and automation of car parks.

Others he said are the prioritization of completion of abandoned projects as he noted that government has harmonized existing policies and practices of public Procurement Act and Executive Order 5 and reform of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) financial management system in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

On the threat by some foreign airlines to withdraw their services from the country over unremitted funds, the Minister warned them to respect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

He said they must understand the peculiarities of the country they operate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE