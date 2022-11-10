DPO who rejected $200,000 bribe promoted to ACP, gets N1m cash reward

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday rewarded the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bompai Division, Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), CSP Daniel Itse Amah, with a special promotion of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and cash N1 million for rejecting a bribe of $200,000 to cover up a crime reported at his Division.

Speaking at the plenary session during which the police officer was honoured, the Acting Chairman of the commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd) said that the commission took the decision to let the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force know that honesty pays.

She said that though the officer was recently promoted to his current rank of the CSP, the Commission was empowered by the Act that set it to award special promotions for deserving personnel.

According to the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who read the brief citation of the officer, “CSP Daniel Amah with AP. Number 86358 was born on July 7, 1981, in Fobur, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Inspector on August 15, 2002.

He explained that on April 14, 2022, a matter was reported to him that a suspect, one Mr Ali Zaki convinced a Bureau D’ Change Operator that he had $750,000 he wishes to sell to them at the rate of N430 to a dollar to give him the equipment of N322.5m.

According to him, “After bank transactions took place, the suspect arranged with armed robbers to track and rob his victims while they were transporting the money.

“When the matter was reported to the DPO in Kano where CSP Daniel was the DPO, he commenced an investigation. In course of the investigation, the principal suspect, Mr Alu Zaki, who offered $200,000 to CSP Daniel to suppress the case through a bank staff.

“The offer was rejected and the bank staff was promptly arrested which led to the arrest of the principal suspect. The $200,000 was recovered and registered as an exhibit.”





The officer was presented with Public Service Integrity Award 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Speaking with newsmen, the elated officer dedicated the honour to be Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba and the NPF and promised to keep the flag flying in the service of the Nigeria Police Force.