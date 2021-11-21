AUI sets for third convocation, graduates 45

THE authorities of the Catholic Church-owned territory institution, Augustine University (AUI), Ilara-Epe, Ogun State, have announced its readiness to hold its third convocation ceremony of the university.

The vice-chancellor of the faith-based tertiary institution, Professor Christopher Odetunde, who led the Registrar, Mrs. Margaret Aziba, and other top officials of the institution to address the press at a briefing, last Wednesday, noted that the school was ready to release another set of graduates to the world.

Odetunde noted that the church and the institution’s management are optimistic to set a new record through the forthcoming convocation as well as the tremendous growth it has witnessed in the last six years.

He noted that about 45 students will graduate from the institution on December 2, adding that other activities, including, public lecture by the keynote speaker, Edward Okpa, have been lined up to make the third convocation a memorable one.

He also noted that faith-based and private tertiary institutions have greatly helped the Federal Government in the growth of education in Nigeria, especially promoting morals among young Nigerians.

“There is no way the Federal or state governments can provide enough universities that will cater for the needs of Nigerians. Private universities have been a great support in this area, but it seems the Federal Government has not understood the need to support the private institutions, because without them they cannot accommodate all students.

“We have a controlled system and concentrate on building the students holistically. We give students free access to think outside the box and be resourceful; this is what we call education and the exact duration of students in the institution cannot be altered. So, I want to charge parents to continue to bring to the notice of the Federal Government to continue to support the private institutions through Tefunds and other necessary means,” he added.

Speaking on the development of the school so far, Odetunde noted that aside the productivity of the institution’s students, AUI has augmented the effort of its proprietors by generating income through the institution’s farm unit, which produces the best Garri in the country, fish farm, and AUI bottled water, among other initiatives.

“On academics, AUI has experienced tremendous growth in the last six years, though it commenced operation with 13 programmes across nine departments and got approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC), to run additional seven programmes in 2021, including Mass Communication, Political Science, Biotechnology, Fisheries, Cyber Security, and Information Technology, among others.

