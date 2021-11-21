Don’t bring reproach to God’s name, Awosika charges Christians

CHRISTIANS across denominations have been advised not to let God down by bringing reproach to His name through unholy acts.

This was made known by the guest preacher, Most Senior Apostle, Pastor Collins Awosika, at the installation of Senior Special Apostle James Ayanda Ogundele and Special Apostle (Dr) Jonathan Adeniyi Ogundare, as the Liberty District Chairman and Leader of District Headquarters of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Liberty District Headquarters, Ibadan, Oyo State respectively, adding that they must always endeavour to be good ambassadors of Christ in all spheres of life,irrespective of their positions in church and even beyond.

The installation of leaders of the church and the elevation of other ministers was the high point of the event during which Senior Special Apostle Professor Odinma, representative of the national leader of the church, His Grace, Most Reverend (Dr.) Samuel AdefilaAbidoye, officially installed the new leaders of the church.

Odinma, however, charged the new leaders of the church to remain steadfast in their obligations and responsibilities in the church. He also advised them to use the new offices to increase their relationship with God and also promote the growth of the church.

Senior Special Apostle Ogundele, expressed his delight on his installation as the leader of the church, noting that it is the Lord’s doing and that he had waited patiently for God’s manifestation, just as he also appreciated the entire church for their support for making the new development a reality.

In his remarks, Special Apostle Ogundare appreciated God for the rare privilege to serve God in a new capacity, noting that his mission was to lead the youths aright with the fear of God and contribute more to the progress of the church.

