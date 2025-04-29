AUF seeks FG’s intervention on developmental projects

The Akwa Ibom Unity Forum (AUF), a bipartisan coalition of prominent sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, urging federal intervention in critical developmental projects within the state.

In a statement released in Uyo, AUF emphasised the significance of Governor Umo Eno’s recent endorsement of President Tinubu’s re-election bid, highlighting it as a bold and constitutionally grounded decision, noting that the endorsement has garnered substantial support from the people of Akwa Ibom, positioning the state as a strong ally in the president’s future political endeavours.

The forum recalled that in a meeting on February 28, Governor Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio led a 104-member to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. During the visit, the governor presented three pivotal requests to President Tinubu: urging federal intervention in addressing ecological disasters affecting the state, support for the development of the Ibom Deep Sea Port and to undertake a state visit to commission key projects.

It, however, underscored the transformative potential of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, describing it as a strategic asset that would not only bolster the state’s economy but also serve as a vital maritime hub for the nation and the Central African region. They stressed that federal backing is crucial to actualise the project, which promised to create numerous job opportunities and enhance Nigeria’s non-oil revenue streams.

The Forum highlighted the pressing need for federal assistance in mitigating ecological challenges that have plagued various parts of Akwa Ibom, including severe erosion threatening infrastructure and livelihoods. They appealed for reimbursement of substantial funds the state has already expended on disaster management efforts.

The forum also reiterated the importance of President Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom, suggesting that such an engagement would not only strengthen federal-state relations but also provide an opportunity for the President to witness first-hand the developmental strides made under Governor Eno’s administration.

The bipartisan appeal was endorsed by a distinguished array of Akwa Ibom stakeholders, including

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Udeme Otong; Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district; former deputy governor, Moses Ekpo; Obong Umana Okon Umana, Atuekong Don Etiebet, Hon. Chief Ndueso Essien, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, Senator Effiong Bob, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem; Chief Assam Assam, Hon. Francis Uduyok, among others.

The AUF expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s favourable response to the requests will not only validate Governor Eno’s support, but also exemplify a commitment to equitable development and national unity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE