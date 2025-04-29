Group knocks Tinubu’s govt over economic hardship, insecurity

The United Nigeria Front (UNF) has raised alarm over what it described as worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, and declining public confidence in governance, urging urgent national action to address the country’s growing challenges.

In a statement signed by its National Leader, Dr. Ben Ugwu, the group expressed concern over the hardship many Nigerians are facing, citing policy missteps and insufficient social interventions. It noted that the high cost of living, coupled with inflation and job losses, has pushed more citizens into poverty.

“The country is in dire need of responsive economic policies that alleviate suffering and support small businesses,” the statement read, adding that the current climate has discouraged investment and disrupted the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians.

On the issue of national security, UNF pointed to ongoing violence in parts of Benue, Plateau, and Borno States, lamenting the loss of lives and urging a more proactive and coordinated response to restore peace.

The group also voiced concern over perceived imbalance in federal appointments, calling for equitable representation to strengthen national unity and uphold the principle of federal character.

In addressing the increasing emigration of Nigerian youths, the statement described the trend as a “national brain drain,” stressing that government must act to create opportunities at home that encourage young people to contribute to nation-building.

UNF further noted that basic infrastructure and essential services remain inadequate in many parts of the country, citing deficiencies in power supply, healthcare, education, and potable water access.

Despite its criticisms, the group reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement, stating its willingness to work with any individual or political platform that shares its vision of a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

It concluded with a call for urgent, collective action to steer the country away from what it described as a troubling path and toward stability and inclusive development.