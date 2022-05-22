Audit Query: How Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority sold N2bn assets for N13m

•As Reps committee summons Minister, Perm. Sec, demands valuation report on sold items

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
missing revenue warehoused by company, Institute of Oil Gas Technology, 2023 election: Tambuwal, Peter Obi meet PDP Caucus in Abuja, Reps probe crude oil , construct 33/11KVA Injection Sub-stations, Abuja-Kaduna Rail line perimeter , establishment of single board , contract for dredging of Calabar Seaport, No more COVID-19 in Nigeria, urban mass transit scheme, Reps to probe FERMA, privatisation of Osogbo Steel Rolling , increasing rate of road accidents, sexual harassment prohibition bill , Reps to probe WAEC, Reps to investigate NAFDAC, Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency, Reps decry increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Executive must secure NASS approval before tampering with country’s savings, Constitution Review: Reps seek creation of additional 111 seats for women at NASS, Reps condemn resurgence of coups in West Africa, Reps move to protect capital market investors, Reps seek establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, National Public Safety Board, N1bn alleged extra-budgetary spending, emergency on production of staple foods, incessant bank robberies, committee to probe release of bandits, Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding, Nigeria Postal Commission, menace of bank robberies, rights of persons living with disabilities, Climate change: Reps to provide 10-year economic framework to develop non-oil sector, strict implementation of executive order, bill on free health care, Reps approve external loan, Reps observe one minute silence, Reps task FG on sale of 4000 houses,resettlement of Bakassi people, gas assets, Families of victims killed by Customs, Reps urged to stop dealing with current ANLCA leadership, Reps suspend recruitment, Reps task FG on repair, committee to meet with NCAA, Aircraft handling charges: Lawmakers put new rates on hold, Reps to probe skyrocketing, Reps urge FG to secure release of illegally detained Nigerians abroad, Reps lament influx of bandits, Reps target $60 oil benchmark, presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report, Reps demand investigation, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring, DBN disbursed N130bn, Reps pass bill on ownership, Reps back electric power, Reps halt planned sale , Reps move to subject, Reps want electricity sub-station, Reps to probe Nigerian ArmyReps receive report, Ad-hoc Committee’s report on PIB, Electoral Act, Reps unhappy over free-fall, NIRSAL’s N205bn agricultural loan, stalls probe of looted funds, Caucus set to drag to Court , Reps adopt report on establishment, against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The office of the Auditor-General for the Federation has queried the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority for reportedly selling off government Plant, Property and Equipment (PPE) valued at over N2bn for a paltry sum of N13.618m million.

Consequently, the Public Accounts Committee, PAC, of the House of Representatives being chaired by Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke drilled the Managing Director of the Agency, Olufemi Odumosu last Friday to unravel the mystery behind the deal

However, Odumosu who justified his action told the Committee that PPE were disposed through public actions carried out by the auctioneers appointed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, who also approved the auction.

Records of the PPE auctioned sighted by newsmen covering the investigation revealed that an 800 KVA Perkins Diesel generating set bought by the agency in 2006 for an undisclosed amount was sold for N550,000 in 2018 after being branded unserviceable.

Also, a CAT Payloader bought for N70,000 in 1982 was sold for N40,000 naira, while other earth moving equipment like bulldozers, graders and escalators were sold for between N350,000 and N550,000 as unserviceable items.

Also, a Toyota Camry 2.5L bought in 2013 for N8.150 million, with a book value of N1.222 million which would have cost the agency N1.2 million to repair was sold for N22,500; while trimmers bought in 2004 and lawnmowers bought in 2005 were sold for N2000 and N6500 respectively.


Three Peugeot 504 station wagons bought for N2.9 million each and were still in a serviceable condition at the time of sale were sold for N26,400 each, while a Mitsubishi canter lorry which cost the agency N8.55 million was sold as scrap for N80,000, while a DAF (1000) lorry bought for N5 million was sold for N90,000.

Also, a Toyota Hilux bought for N3.75 million and would have cost the agency N187,500 to repair was sold for the same N187,500.

While further defending action, Odumosu who appeared said that the auction was transparently carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Although Odumosu said the PPE auction dates back to the late 1970s and early 1980s. A close study of the documents presented to the Committee revealed that the oldest of the property was bought in 1980, while the newest of them was bought in 2013.

At a stage during the hearing, Odumosu sought to withdraw the documents and replace them with another, but his request was declined by the Committee.

He said in his submission dated 16th May, 2022 that “your observation which is however noted was premised on the fact that at the time of disposal, the authority could not lay hands on all schedule of historical cost relating to these unserviceable items.

“This primarily was because they (unserviceable items) were procured dating back to the late 1970s to early 1980s at the commencement of the operations of the authority spanning over a 35 to 40 year period.

“Meanwhile, most officers directly involved in the purchase had either died or retired or both. However, through frantic efforts made (in the past which has been resumed) at recalling relevant living retirees to assist in archival retrieval of records relating to the purchase of the items had yielded significant results”.

In a swift reaction Odumosu’s submission, the chairman of the House Committee, Oke frowned at the development, while also questioning the mode of selecting the auctioneers and the usurpation of the function of the agency’s board by the Ministry.

Oke insisted that the provisions of the Public Procurement Act was not followed for the sake of the items resulting in a possible loss of revenue to the government.

The Committee however asked the Minister of Water Resources and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry to appear before the Committee on the 9th of June to explain their role in the auction.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abdullahi Abdulkadir asked the agency to submit to the House the valuation report carried out on the items before they were sold, adding that the letter from the Ministry to the Auctioneers stated clearly that the items must not be sold below government valuation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Audit Query: How Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority sold N2bn assets for N13m…  Audit Query: How Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority sold N2bn assets for N13m…

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: NGO donates PPE to 11 states

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Tambuwal commends FMN on PPE donation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More