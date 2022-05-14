Auchi mob action: Edo CP orders investigation

Edo State Commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a thorough investigation into the barbaric and dehumanising act of jungle justice meted on an alleged suspect by some irate youths masquerading as vigilantes in Auchi, Etasako West Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspect was an accuser of theft and was set necklaced by the mob, who arrested the victim as members of the vigilante group in the locality.

In a statement endorsed on Saturday by the Command’s spokesman, Kintongs Bello, the Commissioner of Police was said to have frowned at the jungle justice while reacting to the ugly incident.

“The Commissioner of Police frowned at the action of the vigilantes, who instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, aided the irate mob to burn the suspect allegedly arrested for stealing to death without any recourse to the law.

“CP Abutu Yaro, who described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing our dear country, warned Edo State indigenes that the Command under his watch will not allow disgruntled elements in the society to take laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.

“He further warned that nobody has the right to treat suspects in such a barbaric manner; and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

“That, suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the Police or any law enforcement agency constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm, as the Police Command is already moping up those responsible for this gruesome act for possible prosecution,” the statement read.

