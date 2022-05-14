NSCDC conducts promotion exams for 4,000 junior officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, conducted Promotion Examination for the junior personnel in all its formations across the States and Zones, including the Federal Capital Territory as well as the National Headquarters, Abuja.

The examination which was conducted under strict invigilation by officials from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) and the NSCDC, commenced simultaneously nationwide after all accreditations and necessary documentation were completed.

Spokesperson of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, disclosing that about four 4,000 personnel were eligible to sit for this year’s junior promotion examination exercise nationwide.

In his message to the eligible personnel, the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged those sitting for the promotion examination to avoid acts capable of leading to their being disqualified or sanction in their career paths.

He congratulated and wished them success as they take the examination while warning them to conduct themselves in a manner that portrays discipline, integrity and regimentation.

The NSCDC boss urged them to make their best attempts as only merit and availability of vacancies would be considered as yardsticks for the promotion of any personnel.

“You don’t need to know anyone or have long legs before you will be considered for promotion. Under my leadership; merit and dedication to duty count and mark you; the years of unnecessary roadblocks and stagnation are over too because I will ensure a transparent process and equitable treatment for all my officers and men,” CG said.

He further stated that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) has adopted Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the annual promotion exams for senior officers and advised all personnel to attend computer appreciation courses in preparation for the examination.

He reiterated that the Corps is working assiduously to upgrade all NSCDC training schools across the nation with the setting up of a 16-man committee to develop standard curriculum for the Corps and very soon, Career Progression Development Courses will be introduced to different cadres of officers and men as a prerequisite for career advancement or promotion.

