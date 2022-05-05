ATM to focus on aviation and the future of transport

The Middle East’s aviation industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6 percent during the period 2022 to 2027, according to data from research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Although the recovery estimated for international passenger traffic is gradual, Mordor Intelligence showed that the Middle East’s private and domestic aviation segments remained resilient during the pandemic and are continuing to display signs of growth.

This is just as the global travel and tourism community prepares to gather at Dubai World Trade Centre between May 9th and 12th, 2022 for the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Speaking on the coming ATM,Exhibition Director Middle East– Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis said: “The latest market analysis suggests that budget carriers such as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will drive demand for new narrow-body aircraft during the coming years.

“The Middle East’s aviation sector has also witnessed high demand for private travel during recent years, thanks to corporations and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) opting for business jet and helicopter journeys during the pandemic.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“As such, the Middle East’s aviation sector will represent a major focus at ATM 2022, thanks to a dedicated session on the ATM Global Stage, plus a number of related events and forums throughout the event. We also look forward to exploring long-term opportunities related to the future of transport,” she added.

On the second day of the ATM 2022, ‘Airlines Evolving for the Future: Hear From the Industry Leaders’ will address pandemic-related challenges faced by the industry.

Later the same day, ‘The Future of Transport’ session, held in conjunction with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council, will explore new and emerging modes of transport – such as hyperloop systems, driverless vehicles, next-generation aircraft and space travel – with the potential to revolutionise how we move from A to B.

“Market leaders such as Emirates, Etihad, SAUDIA, Qatar Airways and others will also reflect a positive longer-term trajectory for the sector,” added Curtis.