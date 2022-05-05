2023: UN demands full women, youth participation

The United Nations (UN) has added its weight to the move for more opportunities for women and young people in the nation’s electoral with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the full participation of these categories of people in the 2023 elections.

The Secretary-General of the world body, Antonio Guterres, who met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, said it was one of the issues he discussed with the President.

Other issues he said they discussed at the meeting were the restoration of hope amid hardship and measures to tackle security challenges across the country.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with President Buhari shortly after the conclusion of their meeting, Guterres said:

“This spirit of hope amidst hardship and solidarity in the struggle was also at the centre of my discussions with the President today.

“We discussed the importance of laying the groundwork to ensure peaceful and democratic elections next year and the full participation of Nigeria’s women and young people in all areas.

“We also discussed the government’s measures to address security challenges across the country.”





He revealed that he has called for $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

Guterres, who said his visit to Nigeria was in solidarity with the people, particularly with the victims of terrorism, stated that he had been forced to postpone it to undertake an urgent mission to Ukraine and Russian Federation to seek an end to the conflict and the immense suffering it has caused.

Pinpointing the problem of resources confronting developing countries, Guterres regretted that it was affecting investment in job creation and other initiatives for the welfare of their people.

He, therefore, stressed the need for measures to check corruption and illicit financial flows that divert national resources.

The UN Scribe said: “Then, there is a challenge of the lack of access to resources. This prevents developing countries from investing in job creation, expanded social protection, food security, universal health care, quality education, and digital connectivity.

“I’ve been calling for an effective fight around the world against tax evasion, money laundering, and the illicit financial flows that spread corruption and divert vital resources from the needy.

“The success of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan and its efforts to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, while overcoming inflation and investing in the sustainable government roles, all depends on increased access to external resources and the effective mobilization of national ones.

“At the same time, our analysis indicates that the war in Ukraine is only making things worse, setting in motion a three-dimensional crisis that is devastating global food, energy and financial systems for the developing countries.

“That is why in the earliest days of this war, I established the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, involving all UN agencies and international financial institutions. The steering committee is chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General that you know very well, Amina Mohammed and the group has developed concrete recommendations in three areas.

“One – we need to ensure a steady flow of food and energy through open markets by lifting all unnecessary export restrictions, directing surpluses and reserves to those in need, and keeping a lid on food prices to calm our market volatility.

“But let me be clear, there is really no true solution to the problem of global food security without bringing back the agricultural production of Ukraine and the food and fertiliser production of Russia and Belarus into world markets despite the war. I’m determined to do everything to facilitate a dialogue that can help achieve this objective.

“Two – on energy, countries must resist hoarding and release strategic stockpiles and additional reserves to countries in need, while accelerating the deployment of renewable energy.

“And three – international financial institutions need to urgently increase liquidity and fiscal space and improving existing debt relief mechanisms, so governments can now not only avoid default, but they can invest in their people, especially in universal social protection at this moment of rising prices.”

Guterres, who had earlier visited Borno State, expressed confidence that Nigeria could win the war against terrorism judging by what he observed in the Northeast even as he reiterated his call to the international community to fully support the state.

He added: “But yesterday, I came out of Borno with the sense that Nigeria is able to defeat this threat.

“We are very active in support of the humanitarian efforts of the Nigerian government and that is why we have called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

“But despite all they have seen and endured, the people I met remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives.

“To that end, I welcome the establishment of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the Northeast.

“The spirit of hope amidst hardship – and solidarity in the struggle – was also at the centre of my discussions with His Excellency, the President, today.”

President Buhari had told the UN chief that Nigeria remained grateful to the UN and some world leaders on their steadfast partnership in fighting terrorism, saying the spotlight on Russia and Ukraine could easily distract from other pertinent global challenges.

He noted that the country and the African continent were already concerned that the attention on Russia and Ukraine would crowd out other issues, but the ongoing visit of the UN scribe clearly showed that “the world has not forgotten us.”

The President said terrorism remained a threat to global peace, security and progress, with many already killed, while millions had been displaced by the insurgents over many years.

“When we assumed office, the North-East was the major security problem we inherited in 2015, but we have been able to make people understand that you cannot kill people and shout ‘Allahu Akbar,’ (God is great!).

“It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you are simply stupid. God is a God of justice, so you cannot kill people and say God is great. Luckily the people understood our message and it has made great impact,’’ he said.

President Buhari told the UN scribe that the government had started a gradual, but steady process of resettlement and reintegration where citizens get encouraged to return to their farms, businesses and other pursuits in life.

The President thanked the Secretary-General for the maiden visit to Nigeria.

