Atletico closing on Luiz Suarez while Juventus land on Morata

During his loan stint in Italy, the 27-year-old Spaniard won two Scudetto titles and within the period, he also managed to reach and play the 2015 UEFA Champions League final with Juventus.

Juventus confirmed the loan deal on their official website with a message ‘Alvaro Morata has returned home!’ The move to Italy has opened an avenue for Atletico Madrid to go after Luis Suarez who is reportedly not under Ronald Koeman’s plans. The 33-year-old Uruguayan has agreed to the exit and has reportedly had his contract terminated by Barcelona allowing him to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez has already agreed on personal terms with the Madrid team. Once the contract termination is made official, the transfer will have the green light to go on.

Prior to Ronald Koeman’s arrival this season, the veteran Uruguayan striker recorded great numbers during the last season (21 goals and 12 assists) underlining his importance and what he can bring to Diego Simeone’s side. To cap it, Suarez has also won several major honors with Barcelona which goes on to show his worth.

But how would Luis Suarez’s arrival impact Diego Costa? The veteran Spaniard is another player under speculation with Atletico determined to cash on him. It is reported that Fenerbahce are interested in his services but so far there has not been any concrete offer made.

However, if the sale is not made, a partnership of Luis Suarez and Diego Costa, if he avoids injuries, could be one that would propel Atletico to win some honors.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are on a clearing spree with Ronald Koeman determined to land on his players who can play his style. With the speculation surrounding the exit of their talisman Lionel Messi ending, the Catalan club looks to strengthen their team with the addition of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus and other rumored players such as Memphis Depay of Lyon and Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool. Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo are some of the players offloaded in the Barca clearout.

