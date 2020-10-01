Nigeria at 60: Onyejeocha urges patriotism, selfless service from citizens

As Nigeria marks its 60th Independence Anniversary celebration, the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha on Thursday hailed the citizenry’s perseverance and sacrifices which she said has kept the country going in the last 60 years.

This was contained in a goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the nation’s Independence Day Anniversary by the lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC). She also called for continued patriotism and selfless service by all and sundry.

She noted that the citizens have demonstrated the ability to put Nigeria first despite the various challenges facing the country as a country.

In her message titled ‘Together We Shall’, the federal lawmaker said even the tides of COVID-19 have not dampened Nigerians’ hope of a brighter future.

According to her, “the resolve of the people in all sense of humanity has kept us going, the perseverance through these trying period has seen us rise above the travesty of the COVID-19 pandemic and also given us a greater urgency at emphasizing the need to put nationhood first, through the sacrifice of various organs of government working together to keep us ahead of challenges brought by the COVID19 pandemic.

“Post pandemic and the anniversary of our independence – a very important day in our history and in the hearts of every Nigerian citizen and as a nation, we celebrate this day with the full spirit of patriotism.

“As a sovereign state, our country has the power to uphold the torch of a great country by taking deliberate steps to lead by example, maximize the role of the voice of the people.”

Onyejeocha noted that Nigeria’s future was hinged on, “our unity, resilience and the sacrifices we make as a purpose-driven generation,” adding that, “the Nigerian youth must never give up nor cultivate the notion or accept the conviction that all is not well with the nation but garner ideas activated towards nation building whilst focusing on those areas that progressively gives us the opportunity to grow as a nation.”

She said this year’s theme, ‘Together We Shall’, was a call and charge to the citizens to continue to put the nation first, “knowing fully well that united we stand and divided we fall.”

Rep. Onyejeocha further said, “It’s a new day to remember our strides as a nation and the echoes that should resonate from the cities to the hinterland is a message of togetherness

“Truly, my fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and our beloved children, as a mother, I stand positive, reassured in the strength in our diversity for that is what makes us a prosperous people, a people full of potential and led by their resilience to excel and in the complete resolution that Together we shall triumph.”

