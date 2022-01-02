Atiku mourns Olubadan

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019, election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolence over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

In a condolence message he released Sunday, he described Olubadan as “a wise man of age whose counsels and fatherly posturing brought a lot of admiration to traditional institutions.”

The former vice president particularly condoled with his family, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the people and government of Oyo State “for losing two highly rated traditional rulers in quick succession within a month.”