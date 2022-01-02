Atiku mourns Olubadan

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Olubadan's corpse to be moved

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019, election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolence over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

 

In a condolence message he released Sunday,  he described Olubadan as “a wise man of age whose counsels and fatherly posturing brought a lot of admiration to traditional institutions.”

The former vice president particularly condoled with his family, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the people and government of Oyo State “for losing two highly rated traditional rulers in quick succession within a month.”

You might also like
Latest News

Power outage in Niger after fire incident at Abuja disco sub-station

Latest News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Atiku mourn Olubadan

Latest News

Diplomatic Correspondents kicks against alleged arrest of journalist by Katsina govt

Latest News

Diplomatic Correspondents kick against illegal arrest of journalist by Katsina govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More