Bandits kill seven in Kaduna, steal motorcycles, food supplies

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people were killed while one was injured during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA.

According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shot sporadically and killed four residents identified as Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari and Jafar Abdullahi.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, one Mallam Mamuda was left injured as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

In another incident, the statement said, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA, noting that one Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the two local government areas.

“He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities,” the statement read.

It also noted that security agencies have sustained and intensified patrols in both general areas.

Meanwhile, security agencies also reported to the Kaduna State Government that two people were killed by bandits in two attacks occurring in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

According to the reports, bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air. One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was caught by their gunfire and died instantly.

In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“Monitoring of both areas is being sustained by security agencies,” the statement noted.

