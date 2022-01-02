Power outage in Niger after fire incident at Abuja disco sub-station

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Niger State Region has stated that there was another fire incident which occurred on Sunday morning at 33kv power House injection substation, in Minna, the state capital which damaged its equipment.

The company stated this in a statement signed by its management and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Minna.

The statement added that as a result of the fire incident, areas such as Tunga, Farm Centre, M. I. Wushishi housing estate, David Mark road, Maitumbi,Gurusu, Emir Palace, Anguwan Sarkin, Anguwan Daji, Minna , Sabon Gari, Limawa, Moris, Police Barrack, Keteren Gwari, Airport Quarters and Commissioner Quarters will be out of electricity supply.

AEDC management however assured customers that its team of engineers are presently working to address the problem, saying “we regret any inconvenience on our esteemed customers in Niger State at this period.”

The company thereby promised to ensure that normal supply will be restored as soon the problem was resolved.

