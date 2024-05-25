Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark on the celebration of his 97th birthday anniversary.

A press statement signed by Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, remarks the former Vice President as describing Chief Clark as, “a significant pillar from the old order that fortifies our fortress.”

According to the statement, “Chief Clark has always been a vocal voice that provides guidance and wise counsels to our national consciousness.

“On his attainment of a good old age of 97, it is only fitting that we join hands to congratulate him for this milestone and to appreciate him for the forthrightness he has always supported us with.”

Atiku further prayed that the Almighty God shall continue to bless the elder statesman with more strength and vitality to keep serving Nigeria and humanity in general.