As tensions remain high in Kano following the debacle between the reinstated Emir Sanusi Lamido and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, heads of security personnel, including the State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Security, and military heads, held a crucial meeting with the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the reinstated Emir Sanusi at the Emir’s palace.

At the time of filing this report, these security personnel were engaged in a crucial meeting to find a lasting solution to the Federal High Court’s order, which stated that the status quo must be maintained.

A reliable source within the palace, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed the reason why the court order must be upheld.

It was stated that maintaining the status quo as ordered by the court automatically indicates that the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero must return to his seat.

They should wait until June 3rd, 2024, for the proper hearing of the interim injunction case filed.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the conclusion of the meeting was not confirmed.